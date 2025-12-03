As India transitions to clean energy, it must empower states for task

India’s energy landscape over the past decade has been a remarkable transformation story in the nation’s growth. A system strained by chronic power shortages has evolved into one capable of reliably meeting near-record peak demand of 250 gigawatts with minimal disruption. Universal household electrification — formerly a distant aspiration — is now an everyday reality for almost every citizen. This progress is a testament not only to strong national vision but also to the pivotal role played by state governments, which drive India’s energy transition on the ground.

Behind this success story lies one of India’s greatest defining strengths: Its rich diversity. From the sun-drenched expanses of Rajasthan and the hydropower corridors of the Northeast to the coastal wind belts and the biomass-rich belts of the South, every region contributes unique capabilities — and its own set of challenges. Navigating this diversity is no simple task. Balancing variable renewables within the grid, bridging uneven technical capacity and tailoring solutions to local realities all demand sophisticated, adaptive governance.

This diversity is not a challenge — it is India’s greatest strategic advantage. Across the country, states are rapidly transforming into innovation hubs, piloting progressive regulatory frameworks, adopting advanced technologies and introducing forward-thinking financial models that have the potential to reshape the nation’s energy landscape. These state-level breakthroughs merit national spotlight, structured knowledge exchange and a unified platform that enables successful solutions to scale seamlessly across regions. For many years, India lacked a strong platform to enable this vision. Today, the landscape is evolving, with several states stepping forward to champion cooperative federalism. Odisha is leading this momentum, taking bold strides to position itself as a pivotal force in the nation’s energy future through the Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS) in Puri. GELS 2025 represents a landmark initiative designed to bridge this long-standing gap and catalyse progress in the energy sector.

GELS 2025 showcases a forward-looking and practical framework for cooperative governance — bringing states together to learn from one another, share proven strategies and scale solutions with real-world impact. The summit prioritises actionable, replicable innovations over theoretical policy discussions. From advances in grid management and energy storage technologies to new financing models for renewable growth and smarter demand-side approaches, GELS positions on-ground execution at the heart of every conversation. Peer learning brings another strategic advantage: it encourages healthy, performance-driven competition. When states witness the progress others have made — whether in loss reduction, improved supply quality, or faster clean-energy adoption — it motivates them to elevate their own benchmarks. This momentum aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of cooperative and competitive federalism, a framework that has reshaped several sectors and holds the same transformative potential for the energy landscape.

As India advances toward its net zero goals, the journey will demand continuous recalibration. With technologies evolving, consumption patterns shifting, and new complexities emerging, the need for an adaptive and collaborative approach has never been greater. GELS aspires to serve as a recurring national platform — India’s own homegrown version of COP — bringing together energy leaders to assess progress, address roadblocks, refine strategies, and reinforce our shared commitment to a sustainable future. Odisha, under its Vision 2036 and Vision 2047 roadmaps, is firmly committed to accelerating its clean energy transition. The state aims to source at least 33 per cent of its power requirements from renewable energy by 2036, and to 50 per cent by 2047. India’s journey to net zero cannot hinge solely on targets set by individual states, nor rest entirely on the shoulders of the Centre. It demands a robust, forward-looking model of energy federalism — one that empowers states with the knowledge, capabilities, and collaborative platforms needed to lead from the front.

GELS 2025 marks an important step forward in this journey. By creating a platform for states to share insights, collaborate meaningfully, and learn from each other’s experiences, it empowers them to collectively address common challenges and shape an energy ecosystem that is robust, equitable, and future-ready. India is entering a pivotal era of energy transformation — one that will define our economic progress and environmental resilience for decades to come. In this journey, strong and proactive state leadership is not just important, but indispensable. With platforms like GELS, we have the opportunity to translate our net zero vision into a clear, actionable and achievable pathway for the nation.