Datanomics: Better Russia ties likely to push shipbuilding sector

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov recently said the two countries were exploring joint production of polar-class vessels in India, which would give a boost to its shipbuilding capabilities. South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai has also announced plans to build a shipyard in Tamil Nadu. Last month, speaking at the India Maritime Week 2025, PM Narendra Modi had emphasised the importance of building a domestic fleet and increasing shipbuilding to become a major global player.

India’s share down in the last decade

India’s share in global shipbuilding came down from 0.15 per cent in 2014 to 0.06 per cent in 2024. China, already the global leader in shipbuilding, increased its share to 54.57 per cent in 2024 from 35.89 per cent in 2014. The shares of South Korea and Japan also fell.