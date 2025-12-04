Nominal GDP growth slowdown raises concerns despite strong real growth

India’s latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers show robust real growth, at 7.8 per cent in Q1 and 8.2 per cent in Q2 of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), but beneath the headline, the nominal economy is losing momentum as the growth has slowed to single digits, falling short of the Budget’s 10.1 per cent assumption.

A narrowing gap

Over the past two quarters, nominal GDP growth has declined, while real growth remained elevated. This reflects a sharp weakening in the inflation component – the GDP deflator.

GDP deflator at 24-quarter low

The deflator series shows how sharply price growth in the economy has compressed. The latest reading of 0.47 per cent in Q2FY26 marked a 24-quarter low — the weakest since Q2FY20, when it was 0.25 per cent.