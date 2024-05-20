Home / Economy / Analysis / India must create 115 mn jobs by 2030 as more people enter workforce: Study

India must create 115 mn jobs by 2030 as more people enter workforce: Study

"To achieve this herculean task, India's growth engine needs to fire on all cylinders, from manufacturing to services in the next five years," research note read

Jobs, employment, hiring
“The incoming administration needs to jump on the manufacturing train and capitalize on demographic and geopolitical tailwinds,” research read. Photo: Freepik
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ruchi Bhatia


India needs to create 115 million jobs by 2030 as more people enter the workforce, a study showed, suggesting the South Asian nation has to boost services and manufacturing to keep the economy expanding.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Asia’s third largest economy will need to generate 16.5 million jobs each year, up from 12.4 million annually in the last decade, Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist at Natixis SA, wrote in a report Monday. About 10.4 million jobs will need to be from the formal sector, she added. 

“To achieve this herculean task, India’s growth engine needs to fire on all cylinders, from manufacturing to services in the next five years,” she said in a research note. 

While India’s economy is expected to grow more than 7% this year — among the fastest in the world, the pace is still not rapid enough to create jobs for its 1.4 billion people. High youth unemployment is a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks an unprecedented third term in office in the ongoing national elections.

Despite India’s economy generating 112 million jobs over the last decade, only about 10% of jobs are formal, Nguyen wrote. The country’s overall labor force participation rate stands at 58%, much lower than its Asian peers, according to the World Bank.  

Nguyen said India’s services sector, which makes up more than half of the gross domestic product, has limited scope in terms of headcount and quality of labor. This means India can tap into the manufacturing sector and compete for firms and countries actively looking to diversify from a China-centric supply chain, she added.

“The incoming administration needs to jump on the manufacturing train and capitalize on demographic and geopolitical tailwinds,” she said in the note. “Even if the road forward is challenging, it is never too late to walk down the right path.”

Also Read

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

Jobs listed on govt's NCS portal surge threefold to 10.9 million in FY24

What are ghost jobs? How to identify them and tips for job seekers

Cambodia fake job scam explained: Over 5k Indians coerced into cybercrimes

Centre releases advisories, surveys to boost female workforce participation

India-EU FTA: Will the marriage reconcile?

Fiscal prudent Odisha faces many challenges on socioeconomic front

Intellectual property and competition law: Two sides of the same coin

DMRC vs DAMEPL: SC broadens scope of court intervention in arbitral awards

Onus on resuming trade ties lies with Pakistan, India must set the terms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :jobsjob marketworkforce

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story