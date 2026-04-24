Is India's inflation targeting sufficiently capturing the digital economy?

The question confronting policymakers is simple: does the CPI still capture the implication of India’s digital consumer reality?
A payments revolution CPI was never built for
Inflation, at its simplest, reflects the relationship between money and transactions in the economy. In classical monetary theory, this relationship is captured by the quantity equation of money, MV = PT, where M denotes money supply, V the velocity of circulation, P the price level, and T the number of transactions. Traditionally, monetary policy has focused primarily on managing M, assuming that V is constant in short run and changes gradually, and that T evolves with underlying economic activity.