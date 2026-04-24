Is India's inflation targeting sufficiently capturing the digital economy?

Digitisation, however, is beginning to alter this relationship. When transactions become frictionless through digital payments, the velocity of money can increase, and the number of transactions (T) can expand rapidly because the cost and effort of making small, frequent purchases falls sharply. This is particularly relevant in an economy where retail consumption increasingly takes place through instantaneous digital payments rather than cash exchanges. Illustratively, compare the situation of monthly visit to kirana stop vs purchasing through Blinkit.