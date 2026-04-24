Rethinking energy security: Why digital power infra matters more than ever

At the center of this intelligence layer lies Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) – the foundation of modern smart grids. Think of AMI as the communication backbone of a smart grid. Unlike conventional meters, smart meters communicate consumption data at frequent intervals to utility control systems. When deployed at scale, they effectively transform millions of endpoints across the grid into data sensors, enabling utilities to understand how electricity is consumed across neighbourhoods, cities and entire states. In an energy-stressed scenario, this is not nice-to-have data; it is operational command-and-control for the distribution edge of the grid.