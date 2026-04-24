Rethinking energy security: Why digital power infra matters more than ever

For India, the challenge is particularly significant. Electricity demand is expected to grow exponentially over the coming decade as industrial activity expands, urbanisation accelerates, and electrification deepens across transport, cooling and digital infrastructure. Peak power demand is projected to reach nearly 366 GW (as per national demand projections) by the early 2030s. Meeting this demand sustainably will require not only adding generation capacity but also building intelligence into the grid itself. Thus, digital power infrastructure becomes central, not peripheral, to the energy security conversation.
Modern power grids are no longer just physical systems of wires, transformers and substations. Increasingly, they are becoming data-driven platforms that continuously monitor energy flows, detect inefficiencies, and enable faster operational decisions. Digitalisation allows utilities to move from reactive grid management to predictive grid management. Real-time visibility into consumption patterns enables utilities to detect technical losses and respond more effectively to fluctuations in demand. It also enables the grid to absorb more renewable energy, storage, and distributed resources because flexibility and visibility are the true enablers of a cleaner grid at scale.