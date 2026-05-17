Statsguru: Skewed priorities in priority sector lending across districts

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has called for a revamp of the priority sector lending (PSL) framework, shifting focus from economic efficiency to social equity. Between 2020 and 2025, just 63 districts — 7.88 per cent of the total — accounted for 45.78 per cent of all priority sector credit, with outstanding advances in these districts totalling Rs 2.25 trillion.
State capitals and major industrial centres capture the lion’s share of priority sector lending, the report finds. The Himalayan states, the North-east, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan remain systematically underserved.