Will the September uptick in rural economy sustain in future?

Almost all unofficial indicators available so far indicate a much-awaited recovery in the rural economy in September.

The uptick in monsoon rains in September after a dry August and improvement in kharif acreage seem to be the immediate plausible reasons for the improvement.

But the bigger question is whether this improvement in rural consumer demand is sustainable. Also, is the recovery widespread, or is it confined to a few segments of the broader rural economy?

First, the monsoons.

The southwest monsoon had a very uneven run in 2023, mainly due to El Nino. The rains in June were deficit by 9 per cent, followed by a surplus of 13 per cent in July and then a record 36 per cent shortfall in August.



But, in September, the rains recovered sharply and were 13 per cent above normal.

"The record deficit in August could not be predicted correctly, though we had said that rains would be 'below-normal' and we will not sit and analyses as to what went wrong with the predictions," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said in a press conference a few weeks back.

In totality, the southwest monsoon was 5.6 per cent below normal, which made 2023 a 'below-normal year' the first in the last five years. The unusually long break in August rains brought most of the crops, mainly paddy, pulses, oilseeds and cotton, to the brink and just as the crops were about to wither, it started to pour in September, thus saving the kharif harvest.



"Just like in July, in September too, five Low-Pressure Areas were formed, which caused the monsoon to revive over most parts of India," Mohapatra had said. He said in the 2023 monsoon season, around 15 Low Pressure Systems (LPS) were formed, the maximum in July and September, that countered the negative fallout of El Nino.

Monsoon in the core-central zone of the country, which is largely rainfed and has minimum irrigation facilities, the rainfall this season was absolutely normal. Region-wise, around 73 per cent of the area covered by 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country received normal rainfall this year, while just 18 per cent got below-normal rains.



The sowing of kharif crops, which had reached 108 million hectares by the end of August, touched almost 111 million hectares when the monsoon season ended on September 30, mostly due to the revival of rains.

Other data points

Among other data points, the rural unemployment rate in September dropped to 6.20 per cent, down from 7.11 per cent in August, among the lowest recorded in recent times, as per data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in September 2023 showed a 5.8 per cent growth on year, according to data released by Bizom. This has come against a drop of 17.2 per cent in August.



Then comes two-wheeler sales. This is also considered as a big barometer of the health of the rural economy. Two-wheeler sales in September 2023 were up almost 22 per cent on year in September, which in August was just around 6.29 per cent up as compared to the same month of 2022.

In a statement released some weeks back, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said that the two-wheeler segment witnessed positive shifts as the festive season approaches. With the introduction of new models and attractive promotional offers, demand increased, especially in rural areas, fostering improved market sentiments.

"This uptick in demand was accompanied by heightened customer walk-ins and an overall positive market response."



"Additionally, better stock availability compared to the previous year and a favourable reception to newly launched entry-level products have set an optimistic tone for the upcoming festive season," FADA said.

But, are all indicators positive?

Demand for MGNREGS work dropped to 19.16 million households in September, which was almost 18 per cent less than in August 2023. But, in September, work demand for the flagship scheme usually drops as sowing season is in full swing.

Also, if you look at the data for other years, the September demand is still among the highest for that month, barring the coronavirus-hit years of 2020-21 and 2021-22. This could also mean that though the rural economy shows some signs of revival, it is not broad-based.



One important parameter absent from this matrix is the rural wage growth. Here, the non-availability of updated data is a big drawback.

Mahendra Dev, former director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), said that the rural economy seems to be on the mend mainly due to a pick up in rains and sowing. However, the distribution of the monsoon has been a problem.

He said the rural on-farm sector also seems to be picking up and the PLFS data showed that casual labour wages might have improved in September. Also, the LPR in men and women has improved in rural areas but mostly in self-employment, so it could be a sign of distress as regular employment isn't available.



He said the quality of employment is a problem.

On the question of whether the uptick in rural consumption can be sustained, Dev said that the rise could be due to festivals and driven by borrowings and hence, there is a big question mark as to whether this can be sustained or not.

Also, a big factor which will determine whether the revival can be sustained is how the kharif crop prices move in the coming few weeks. Though the share of the crop sector in the average agricultural household is falling, it is still significant.

The Situational Assessment Survey (SAS) of NSO for 2018-19 showed that incomes from crop production has dropped to 37.7 per cent from 47.9 per cent in 2012-13, while income from wages has risen from 32.2 per cent to 40.3 per cent, thus becoming one of the main source of income for an agriculture household.