Container scheme to attract ₹1 trillion investments, says Sonowal

This is in line with the large fleet-expansion plans already underway for BCSL, and demand aggregation by oil and other public sector undertakings (PSUs). The sunset clause for Customs duty exemption on small vessel imports being extended and removed for large vessels will lower upfront capex costs for Indian shipowners augmenting their fleets and give long-term policy certainty for placing large vessel orders.

BCSL will prioritise procurement of mid-size container vessels for regional and feeder services, and then scale up to large mainline ships, with an overall medium-term vision of building a 51-vessel fleet with an estimated capex of about ₹59,840 crore over the next 10-15 years. The short-term (next six months) procurement focus is on contracting six 1,700 TEU container carriers at around $45 million per vessel. The strategy here is to move quickly on smaller, feeder vessels that can be deployed on high-potential regional and coastal routes, allowing BCSL to commence operations, build brand presence and proof of concept.