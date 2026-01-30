FY27 growth forecast not contingent on US trade deal, says CEA Nageswaran

Domestic industry cannot get protection in perpetuity but in return for export performance and innovation, says Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran , a day after the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament. In a videointeraction with Ruchika Chitravanshi , he says as things stand, the economy is capable of achieving a sustained growth rate of 7 per cent and more can be achieved with further reform. Edited excerpts:

There’s no difference. It is a principle. The conceptual difference is that we need to prioritise which ones we do first. Feasibility and the desirability matrix have to be properly arranged. We should have clarity on which ones we want to go first. Some are essential, some are indispensable, and some are good to have. And some are optional and the market can take care of those and somewhere we have alternative sources. The other difference between that and this is to make sure that import substitution is done in a manner where we don’t give open-ended protection of unlimited duration. We demand certain reciprocal obligations on the part of industry. So there is no protection in perpetuity, and there is protection in return for innovation, for export performance, and export parity, in terms of prices and quality.