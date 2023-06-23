Expect 2-6 high-quality proposals on semiconductors in 12 months: Vaishnaw

In parallel, each and every company in the fields of gas and chemicals globally has been documented and we have met them. Full detailing has been done and shared with the industry. About 250 chemicals and gases go into making semiconductors. So we have done our homework. We are meeting on Friday the founder of Synopsys, which makes the most advanced tools for the silicon chip design. This company too will come to India.

The focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to create a semiconductor ecosystem. The announcements are a reflection of that. First we got Micron, which is among the leading global players in semiconductors. Then we signed up the largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer in the world in applied materials and roped in Lam Research to train our 60,000-odd engineers in the country, with the first training in collaboration with IISC Bangalore.