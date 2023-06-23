6.5% is below our potential or desirable rate of growth: Ashima Goyal

In the minutes, you have stressed on the point that the real repo rate does not rise too high as inflation expectation falls. What according to you should be the real repo rate, given that January-March inflation is projected at 5.1 per cent?

High real interest rates for a longer period can hurt economic growth as it happened during 2015, says Ashima Goyal, member, Monetary Policy Committee, in an email interview with Manojit Saha.