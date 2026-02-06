Invit push: New policies in works for clear decision-making, says Gadkari

As the government looks beyond the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model and towards infrastructure investment trusts (Invits) for asset monetisation, new policies are being framed to enable faster and more transparent decision-making, says Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari . Edited excerpts of his interview with Prachi Pisal in Nagpur on the sidelines of the Advantage Vidarbha 2026 summit.

With an allocation of around ₹3.09 trillion, what will be your key priorities in FY27?

Infrastructure is key to economic growth. The first priority, therefore, is to step up spending and build more roads, expressways and tunnels to strengthen the country’s infrastructure. There is also significant potential to do so. With automobile usage rising, the need for more roads is growing, and the projects are economically viable.

My ambition is to reduce costs further by promoting alternative fuels and biofuels — compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric and hydrogen — as well as flex-fuel engines. China’s logistics cost is around 8 per cent, while European countries are at about 12 per cent. Our aim should be to at least match China. That would make India more competitive in global markets, especially from an export perspective.

For a fast-growing economy, logistics costs are critical. Not long ago, India’s logistics cost was around 16 per cent. Recent research by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, indicates that better roads have helped bring it down by 5-6 percentage points. That is a major success.

You have called lowering logistics costs your key priority. What progress have you made so far?

This matters even more given the Prime Minister’s goal of making India the world’s third-largest economy and reaching a $5 trillion economy target. Lower logistics costs can materially support growth. That is why strong infrastructure is essential for long-term planning and development.

Access-controlled expressways — such as direct connectivity from Mumbai to Delhi, Delhi to Dehradun, and a national corridor linking Kashmir to Kanyakumari — should be key targets.

We have seen some slowdown in project awards in the last couple of years. How are you planning to improve the pace?