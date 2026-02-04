US tariffs not the only factor for Customs duty changes: CBIC chairman

For micro, small, and medium enterprises, there is a focused approach. For example, a composite duty has been imposed on umbrellas — a duty rate of 20 per cent or ₹60 per piece, whichever is higher; and for parts, 20 per cent or ₹25 per kg, whichever is higher. This is to counter cheap imports. For leather exports, exemption has been given on inputs used for manufacturing shoe uppers. On health, 17 anti-cancer drugs have been exempted. And medicines or food items for treating seven rare diseases have also been exempted. In defence, exemption has been provided for raw materials used for the manufacture of parts for the maintenance and repair of defence aircraft.