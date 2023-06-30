Home / Economy / Interviews / Turning into a sports hub will build Brand UP, says Navneet Sehgal

In an interview with Business Standard during the Samriddhi programme in Lucknow, Sehgal said that organising big events is necessary for the state's development

Recently, Uttar Pradesh successfully organised ‘Khelo India’ university games at four places simultaneously. Few of the matches of the one-day World Cup Cricket are slated to be held in the state this year. Earlier, UP had hosted IPL matches this year as well as earlier. The state is slowly transforming into a sports-lovers destination. The much–awaited motorcycle racing event Motto GP will be held in Greater Noida at the end of this year. According to additional chief secretary of sports and youth welfare in Uttar Pradesh, Navneet Sehgal, with such big-ticket events and mega sports shows, Brand UP would emerge stronger and attract investment as infrastructure improves. In an interview with Business Standard during the Samriddhi programme in Lucknow, Sehgal said that organising big events is necessary for the state’s development. Edited excerpts:
How would the sports events happening in Uttar Pradesh help in brand building of the state?

The big sports events not only establish our credibility and brand in the country but also in the entire world. Brand UP becomes stronger by organising big and famous sports events. Be it the successful hosting of IPL matches or the recently-held Kehlo India competition, all these have helped in making Brand UP stronger. These big events also accelerate the economy. If you examine a few of the big sports events held in UP recently, it is evident that infrastructural facilities have improved and employment has been generated.
Have the sports events been helpful in attracting investments?

Of course! Last week only, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Motto GP bike racing event would be organised in the state. For the first time in its history, this bike racing event would be held somewhere outside Europe and that too in UP. There would be economic activities worth Rs1,000 crore due to this event in the state. Besides, it would also generate employment for at least 5,000 people, which 
is big.

The recently-concluded Khelo India games boosted the economy of the state as many infrastructural facilities were laid down for it. Some of the World Cup cricket matches would be organised in UP and all these will boost economic activity. 
Will the Motto GP event leave an impact on the development of the National Capital Region (NCR)?

From tourism to real estate, all the sectors would benefit due to this event. If you remember a few years back, the Formula One was organised in Greater Noida and it had boosted the real estate sector there. It proved to be a one-time wonder and Formula One was never organised after that. However, the Motto GP bike racing would be an annual event and is going to be a shot in the arm for the real estate sector. The hospitality sector is already booming due to the Motto GP event and you won’t find cheaper rooms in any of the localities in Greater Noida now. All the prominent hotels are booked in advance by bike-racing lovers. Room rent has gone up in the entire NCR.
Will this give a boost to the state’s $1-trillion economy target?

This target can be achieved provided every sector contributes. However, a big push in the form of investment and industrial activity is needed to achieve this target. From the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to sports, every sector has to shine to achieve this. I feel that soon, UP will become the favourite destination for sports. And then, there will be growth in many sectors, including hotel, real estate, and goods manufacturing. If trade activity increases, the entire economy will benefit.

