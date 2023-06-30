Turning into a sports hub will build Brand UP, says Navneet Sehgal

How would the sports events happening in Uttar Pradesh help in brand building of the state?

Recently, Uttar Pradesh successfully organised ‘Khelo India’ university games at four places simultaneously. Few of the matches of the one-day World Cup Cricket are slated to be held in the state this year. Earlier, UP had hosted IPL matches this year as well as earlier. The state is slowly transforming into a sports-lovers destination. The much–awaited motorcycle racing event Motto GP will be held in Greater Noida at the end of this year. According to additional chief secretary of sports and youth welfare in Uttar Pradesh, Navneet Sehgal, with such big-ticket events and mega sports shows, Brand UP would emerge stronger and attract investment as infrastructure improves. In an interview with Business Standard during the Samriddhi programme in Lucknow, Sehgal said that organising big events is necessary for the state’s development. Edited excerpts: