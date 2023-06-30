Separate policy, promotion will give micro sector a fillip: Balram Narula

How important is the role of MSMEs in UP to reach the $1-trillion economy target?

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set a target of being a $1-trillion economy and reaching this milestone may not be an uphill task for the state. The role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has always been important in the development of UP, but now, experts feel there is a need to focus on the micro sector. A separate policy should come up for micro industries and special promotions are needed for this sector. Noted industrialist of UP and chairman of Jet Knitwears Balram Narula, a panelist at the Samriddhi programme discussions, spoke to Siddharth Kalhans regarding the MSME sector and the industrial scenario in UP.