5 states project their economies to grow slower than national GDP in FY'23

Haryana's economy had grown in double digits – 10.6 per cent – in 2018-19, after which the national economy started to slow down for a couple of years. The state’s economic growth plunged to just 2.1 per cent the next year, less than the national GDP growth of 3.9 per cent. Like most other states, Haryana's economy too contracted in 2020-21 due to the Covid-induced national lockdowns. However, the rate of contraction was higher at 6.2 per cent against 5.8 per cent for the national GDP that year. The state's economy again grew in double digits – 11.3 per cent – in 2021-22 due to the low base effect of the previous year.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana had quite a higher base last year compared to the national level GDP growth. However, Uttarakhand's economy, like that of Punjab, expanded at a slower pace than the GDP growth in 2021-22.