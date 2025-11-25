Home / Economy / News / ADB clears $400 mn loan to improve road connectivity in Maharashtra

ADB clears $400 mn loan to improve road connectivity in Maharashtra

The RBL modality allows the implementing agencies to pool resources and align efforts toward shared results, ensuring coordinated development assistance and common targets

Asian Development Bank, ADB
These upgrades cover nearly 350 kilometers (km) of state highways and 2,577 km of rural roads. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has approved a USD 400 million results-based lending (RBL) program to improve road connectivity in Maharashtra.

The loan will be used to improve road connectivity in 34 districts, particularly in the climate-vulnerable and economically lagging Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, linking rural communities to markets, logistics hubs, healthcare, education, and other essential services.

Over 1.7 million people living within walking distance of improved roads will benefit, including residents of at least 80 villages and around 410 rural communities, the multilateral development bank said in a statement.

These upgrades cover nearly 350 kilometers (km) of state highways and 2,577 km of rural roads.

"The program seeks to foster balanced and inclusive economic growth in Maharashtra by improving road connectivity to rural villages, post-harvest centers, and essential social services," ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said.

The RBL modality allows the implementing agencies to pool resources and align efforts toward shared results, ensuring coordinated development assistance and common targets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Asian Development BankADBMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

