Home / Economy / News / ADB raises India FY24 growth forecast to 6.7%, cites industry performance

ADB raises India FY24 growth forecast to 6.7%, cites industry performance

China in 2024 is expected to slow down to 4.5%, says lender in report raising estimate for Developing Asia

Asia Development Bank
Shiva Rajora New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Asia Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said India’s economy would grow 6.7 per cent in Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), raising the estimate from 6.3 per cent it made in September.

The lender revised its estimate based on India’s higher-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth, of 7.6 per cent, in the second quarter of FY24. “Economic data also indicate the industrial sector in particular, including manufacturing, mining, construction, and utilities, grew by double digits. For FY2024 as a whole, agriculture is expected to grow slightly slower than expected, but this will be more than offset by industry’s much stronger-than-expected growth, hence the upward revision,” it said in a report. ADB’s growth forecast for FY25 is unchanged at 6.7 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Fixed investments – driven by increased capital spending by the central and state governments – will compensate for lower growth in private consumption expenditure and weaker-than-expected exports in FY24.

ADB kept its earlier forecasts on Indian inflation unchanged, 5.5 per cent in FY24.

About growth in Developing Asia, which excludes China, ADB’s report said the outlook is upbeat despite global challenges. It revised the region’s growth projection to 4.9 per for calendar year 2023 per cent from 4.7 per cent earlier, citing robust domestic demand. The forecast for 2024 is maintained at 4.8 per cent.

“The revision to the region’s 2023 growth projection is driven by an upward adjustment to China's and India’s growth projections,” said the report.

ADB projected growth in China to reach 5.2 per cent in 2023, an increase from the previous forecast of 4.9 per cent in September. China in 2024 is expected to slow down to 4.5 per cent.

Inflation in Developing Asia is forecast to decline from 4.4 per cent last year to a downward-adjusted 3.5 per cent this year, before rising slightly to 3.6 per cent in 2024.

“Downside risks are mainly associated with higher-for-longer interest rates in advanced economies, which could trigger financial instability. Possible supply disruptions from El Niño and the Russian invasion of Ukraine could renew energy and food security challenges, and rekindle inflation,” said ADB.

Also Read

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

No plan to expand laptop, personal computer import curbs: India tells WTO

Argentina to devalue peso by more than 50% to help its struggling economy

Sebi extends deadline for AIFs dematerialisation till January 31

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Asian Development BankIndian EconomyThe Future of Indian EconomyChina economyGlobal economy

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story