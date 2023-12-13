ADB raises India FY24 growth forecast to 6.7%, cites industry performance

Asia Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said India’s economy would grow 6.7 per cent in Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), raising the estimate from 6.3 per cent it made in September.

The lender revised its estimate based on India’s higher-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth, of 7.6 per cent, in the second quarter of FY24. “Economic data also indicate the industrial sector in particular, including manufacturing, mining, construction, and utilities, grew by double digits. For FY2024 as a whole, agriculture is expected to grow slightly slower than expected, but this will be more than offset by industry’s much stronger-than-expected growth, hence the upward revision,” it said in a report. ADB’s growth forecast for FY25 is unchanged at 6.7 per cent.

Fixed investments – driven by increased capital spending by the central and state governments – will compensate for lower growth in private consumption expenditure and weaker-than-expected exports in FY24.

ADB kept its earlier forecasts on Indian inflation unchanged, 5.5 per cent in FY24.

About growth in Developing Asia, which excludes China, ADB’s report said the outlook is upbeat despite global challenges. It revised the region’s growth projection to 4.9 per for calendar year 2023 per cent from 4.7 per cent earlier, citing robust domestic demand. The forecast for 2024 is maintained at 4.8 per cent.

“The revision to the region’s 2023 growth projection is driven by an upward adjustment to China's and India’s growth projections,” said the report.

ADB projected growth in China to reach 5.2 per cent in 2023, an increase from the previous forecast of 4.9 per cent in September. China in 2024 is expected to slow down to 4.5 per cent.

Inflation in Developing Asia is forecast to decline from 4.4 per cent last year to a downward-adjusted 3.5 per cent this year, before rising slightly to 3.6 per cent in 2024.

“Downside risks are mainly associated with higher-for-longer interest rates in advanced economies, which could trigger financial instability. Possible supply disruptions from El Niño and the Russian invasion of Ukraine could renew energy and food security challenges, and rekindle inflation,” said ADB.