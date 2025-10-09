Beijing seeks assurance from India on no US re-export of heavy rare earths

China has demanded fresh guarantees from India before resuming shipments of heavy rare earth magnets, vital components for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and defence technologies, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes amid Beijing’s push to tighten control over its rare earth exports and ensure that materials supplied to India are not re-exported to the United States.

The news report said that China wants India to provide written assurances that the heavy rare earth magnets imported from Chinese companies will be used solely for domestic purposes. Beijing is seeking export control commitments similar to those under the Wassenaar Arrangement, which governs the export of dual-use technologies and goods among its 42 member countries.

Although India is a signatory to the Wassenaar pact, China is not. However, Beijing reportedly wants India to follow similar end-use certification rules before any shipments can resume. Indian firms have already submitted end-user certificates (EUCs) confirming that the magnets will not be used in the production of weapons of mass destruction, the news report said. The news report quoted an official as saying that New Delhi has not yet accepted Beijing’s demand for export control guarantees. ALSO READ: India needs to be self-reliant in rare earth element production: Prez Murmu China produces nearly 90 per cent of the world’s heavy rare earth magnets and dominates global processing capacity. In recent years, Beijing has reduced transparency by withholding country-specific export data, increasing its leverage in trade negotiations, especially with the United States.

Impact on India’s EV, manufacturing sectors The shortage of heavy rare earth magnets has significantly affected Indian industries, particularly electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. These magnets are crucial for producing motors in electric cars, buses, and trucks, as well as for renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence applications. While China resumed supplies of light rare earth magnets to India after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in September, shipments of heavy magnets remain stalled. Industry executives said the delay has disrupted the production of larger electric vehicles, the news report said. China expands rare earth export controls China’s Ministry of Commerce recently expanded its export controls on rare earth materials and technologies , a move aimed at protecting what it calls “national security”. The updated rules restrict the export of processing technologies, prohibit unauthorised cooperation between Chinese and foreign firms, and require licences for equipment used in recycling rare earths, news agency Reuters reported.