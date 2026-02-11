All about the Consumer Price Index: How India tracks retail inflation

While India has a headline inflation rate, it is a gauge of the broader price trends across the economy rather than the pace of price rise experienced by everyone. A more accurate indicator of the lived experience of individuals can be found in the state- and union territory-wise CPI generated by the National Statistics Office, and the differences can be quite stark based on where one lives. In December 2025, for instance, while India’s retail inflation was 1.33 per cent, the pace of price rise in Kerala was 9.49 per cent. Prices in Assam, thousands of kilometres away, were actually 1.25 per cent lower than a year ago.