Andhra to unveil integrated renewable energy policy, courts investors

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it has prepared an ‘Integrated Renewable Energy Policy,’ which is likely to be unveiled later this month.

The move comes after Brookfield, a global investment firm, proposed to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in the state in the next three to five years in renewable energy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ambitious policy will cover solar, wind and hybrid, energy storage, green hydrogen and its derivatives, biofuels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state energy minister G Ravi Kumar held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the finer contours of this policy.