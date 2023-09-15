Home / Economy / News / Around 22 nations exploring bilateral trade with India in rupee: Sitharaman

Around 22 nations exploring bilateral trade with India in rupee: Sitharaman

"Those countries are running short of dollar," Sitharaman said

Reuters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - Around 22 countries were negotiating and exploring bilateral trade with India in rupees, Nirmala Sitharaman, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.

"About 22 countries are negotiating and approaching us to see if bilateral trade can be held (in rupees). It is also because many of... those countries are running short of dollar," Sitharaman told news channel NDTV during an interview.

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Also Read

The Kerala story is against ISIS, doesn't target any religion: Sudipto Sen

India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots

Govt to invite bids for privatisation of Shipping Corp in May: Report

Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor Salt Experiences

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

India's vegetable oil imports up 33% to 1.86 mn tonne in Aug: SEA

Kerala's revenue collection in 2021-22 down 10% compared to 2017-18: CAG

Pulses prices stabilise as rains revive over major growing states

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndian rupeeIndia tradebilateral ties

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story