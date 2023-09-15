Around 22 nations exploring bilateral trade with India in rupee: Sitharaman

(Reuters) - Around 22 countries were negotiating and exploring bilateral trade with India in rupees, Nirmala Sitharaman, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.

"About 22 countries are negotiating and approaching us to see if bilateral trade can be held (in rupees). It is also because many of... those countries are running short of dollar," Sitharaman told news channel NDTV during an interview.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)