Banking system liquidity likely to ease fuelled by higher govt spending

The banking system liquidity could ease in the coming week, due to the increase in government spending – a development that would be the key for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to decide whether to extend the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) mandate for banks.

There are signs of improvement in the liquidity scenario as banks parked Rs 25, 833 crore with the RBI on Thursday.



Market participants expect liquidity will gradually improve by the end of the month or during the first week of September fuelled by government spending.

RBI has been leveraging liquidity conditions to tame inflation.



Consequently, the banking system's liquidity slipped into deficit mode last week as the RBI decided to withhold a significant portion of banks' surplus funds, aimed at curbing inflationary pressures, exacerbated by the outflow of taxes.

During the August review of the monetary policy, RBI mandated scheduled banks to maintain an additional 10% CRR on their incremental net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023.



The I-CRR mandate came into effect from the fortnight beginning 12 August and the decision, which is temporary, will be reviewed on or before September 8.

The withdrawal of Rs 2000 bank notes that was announced in May is one reason for the disproportionate expansion in the banking system liquidity, which prompted the central bank to suck out liquidity with an incremental CRR.



“The liquidity will gradually start improving over the next few days. The current tightness is on the dual account of I-CRR and GST payment. As the government starts spending money, the liquidity will start gradually coming back into the system. It will be interesting to see if the RBI rolls over the I-CRR next month. September will also have outflows due to advance tax payment,” Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at PNB Gilts said.

According to the RBI data, the central bank injected Rs 23,111 crore on Wednesday, followed by Rs 23,644 crore, and Rs 15,552 on Monday and Tuesday respectively.



Banking system liquidity went into deficit on Monday for the first time in the current financial year.

“For some period we are expecting that it may remain in this state. When government spending and GST collection will come back to the system, it will be slightly easing out of it. It is a temporary measure but we don't expect any VRR (Variable rate repo) to happen. Only incremental CRR may be reduced in steps like from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, and like that it may be withdrawn,” said Arun Bansal, executive director and head of treasury at IDBI Bank.



“I don't expect any VRR to happen because any variable rate repo will take out the purpose of incremental CRR. Because this temporary negative liquidity is just because an outflow happened,” he added.

Meanwhile, the RBI announced a 14-day VRRR auction on Friday because there was a reversal of the 14-day VRRR, which the RBI conducted on August 11.



However, the auction saw limited response from banks. Banks parked Rs 22,419 crore against a notified amount of Rs 1 trillion at a weighted average rate of 6.49 per cent.

“I think the RBI has probably achieved its objective with regard to sucking out liquidity from the system. From September, some government securities will mature, positively impacting liquidity,” head of treasury at a private bank said.







TABLE: Net liquidity injected by RBI [injection (+)/absorption]



2023 Liquidity injection (+)/absorption (Rs crore) Aug 24 -25,833.57 Aug 23 23,111.43 Aug 22 15,552.43 Aug 21 23,644.43 Aug 20 -53,808.57 Aug 19 -49,979.57 Aug 18 -38,375.57 Aug 17 -100,355.75 Aug 16 -60,329.26 Aug 14 -20,822.26 Aug 13 -121,317.78

Source: RBI The liquidity situation in the first few days of the week remains crucial for the central bank to decide whether to extend the I-CRR mandate, before the festival season spending begins.




