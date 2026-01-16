Base year revision to facilitate calibrated policies: RBI Governor Malhotra

Welcoming the new series of macroeconomic indicators set to come into effect from next month, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the base year revision will facilitate calibrated policies, help maintain price stability and improve economic growth.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has said that the revised base years for the national accounts—which include GDP—and other macro indicators such as the consumer price index (CPI) are scheduled to come into effect from February 2026.

“I want to congratulate MoSPI. It is a very timely and welcome step in strengthening our statistical system. It will facilitate more calibrated policies and help us in sustaining price stability and improving economic growth,” Malhotra said.

He said the exercise is not merely a revision of the base year but also covers revisions in methods, weights, item baskets, data sources and compilation techniques. Malhotra said updating the base year of the CPI will ensure that the index reflects consumption patterns and household spending more accurately, as these have obviously changed over a period of time. “For us, CPI is especially important for monetary policy purposes because it anchors our flexible inflation-targeting framework.” This will be the first base year revision of the country’s macro indicators in nearly a decade, as the last such exercise was undertaken in January 2015, when the base year for GDP was revised to 2011–12 from 2004–05.