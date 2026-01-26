Behind the barrels: Private refiners trim Russian crude oil imports

The distance maintained by RIL, HMEL, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, and Hindustan Petroleum from Russian oil sent purchases down by 34 per cent this month to date from November, the data from market intelligence agency Kpler shows. This is something that United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week said when he spoke of possible relief to India from the 25 per cent penalty imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports to America for buying Russian oil.