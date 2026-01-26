Behind the barrels: Private refiners trim Russian crude oil imports

A Kpler spokesperson told Business Standard: “While we cannot divulge the sources of information, generally for all buyers/sellers we rely on various sources of information such as market reports.”
Indian refiners have pointed to Redwood Global, Alghaf Marine, a Lukoil-linked unit, Ethos Energy, Slavyansk ECO and Vistula Delta, Neftisa, Dakkor, MorExport, Grewale Hub Fze, and East Implex Stream FZE as those that are reselling Russian oil cargos, this newspaper reported early December.
“Marketing agents can broaden demand by falsely claiming that sanctioned cargos were produced by unsanctioned Russian companies,” Kennedy said in a note, explaining Russia’s strategy for sanction evasion.