Big capex challenge: Few sectors left to absorb infra spending push

This leaves only the maritime sector as the bright spot. While the shipping ministry has been given a substantial budget, the timeline is stretched over several years. The sum includes the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS), the Maritime Development Fund (MDF) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS). The SbDS has an outlay of ₹19,989 crore to expand shipping capacity to 4.5 million gross tonnage annually while supporting greenfield shipbuilding clusters.

A senior ministry official said that in discussions with the finance ministry, it was pointed out that funds utilisation has to be a multi-year project. The Railways have also offered a five-year plan to the finance ministry. One of these is a vast project to double the capacity of major cities to originate new passenger trains. As per the plan, 48 major cities will be included in the list. Some of these, an official explained, are already in the planning stages, while some have already been sanctioned. The Railways has also rationalised the passenger fare structure with effect from December 26, 2025, the second time it has done so in the calendar year. However, this fundraise is expected to only plug gaps in revenue expenditure; in a press release, the ministry said the hike in fares will meet the objective of balancing affordability for passengers with the sustainability of operations.