Bond yields fall after RBI Guv says room for rate cut has not diminished

Yields on the 10-year benchmark government bond fell after the Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra said the scope for further rate cuts indicated during the previous October meeting has not diminished, as suggested by the data, but added that the rate-setting panel will take a call on the timing.

These comments come a week ahead of the meeting of the six-member monetary policy committee that starts from December 3. The decision in the meeting will be announced on Friday, December 5.

“In the October MPC meeting, it was clearly communicated that there was room for rate cuts. Since then, based on all the economic and macro indicators available, including inflation, we do not see any signals suggesting that this space has diminished. So yes, there is certainly room. But whether the MPC decides to act on it in the upcoming meeting will depend on the Committee’s assessment at that time,” Malhotra told Zee Business in an interview.

The domestic rate-setting panel cut the policy repo rate by a cumulative 100 basis points in the first half of 2025, but has maintained a pause in the August and October policy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell following the comments, settling at 6.52 per cent, against the previous close of 6.57 per cent. On the recent pressure on the rupee, Malhotra said the currency typically depreciates about 3–3.5 per cent a year, and he explained that the RBI’s priority is to manage sharp swings in the exchange rate rather than hold the rupee to any particular level.

“Regarding the rupee’s depreciation, the decline in value is natural. Over the long run, not in the short term, currency movement aligns with inflation trends. Ultimately, what matters is the currency’s purchasing power, whether it is the dollar, pound or euro. As long as our inflation remains higher, some depreciation over the long run is natural for us,” he said. “As for what level of depreciation is appropriate or comfortable, historically the rupee has weakened by about 3–3.5 per cent annually. Our effort is always to ensure that whatever depreciation occurs remains orderly and controlled,” he added. He also said that over the past eight years, the RBI has purchased around 300 tonnes of gold, taking its total holdings to about 880 tonnes. Gold now accounts for roughly 15 per cent of India’s foreign exchange reserves, about one-sixth of the total. He added that the overall position of India’s foreign currency and gold reserves remains very strong and healthy.

On foreign investments, he said that while benchmarks like Bank Nifty are not the only measures to assess investor activity, both domestic and foreign investors continue to participate, and the RBI welcomes their presence. He added that the regulatory ecosystem has been designed with safeguards to ensure that foreign participation does not adversely affect the domestic banking system. At present, he said, the influence of foreign entities remains very limited and is not a cause for concern. “While Bank Nifty is not the only benchmark we should rely on, investors are participating, both domestic and foreign, and we welcome that. We have absolutely no hesitation on this front. Foreign banks account for less than 7 per cent of total banking loans, assets and foreign assets, compared with the 15 per cent limit we have set for foreign bank branches, so there is still ample space,” he said.