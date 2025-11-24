PSU banks capture 50% of home loan originations, surpassing private rivals

Public sector banks have expanded their market share in the competitive home loan market to 50 per cent of total originations by value in September, a report said on Monday.

The state-run banks have overtaken private sector banks in the market, the report by a credit information company said.

Nearly 40 per cent of the overall home loans were in the higher bracket of over Rs 75 lakh, Crif High Mark said, adding that the number of active loans added by just 3.3 per cent to 2.29 crore, which indicates an increase in average exposure per loan.

The overall home loan market, the largest in the retail segment, grew by 11.1 per cent year-on-year and 2.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 42.1 lakh crore as of September-end, it said.