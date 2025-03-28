Cabinet approves Rs 23K cr scheme for electronics component manufacturing

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Rs 22,919 crore scheme to promote the domestic manufacturing of electronics components, display and camera modules, non-surface mount devices, multi-layer printed circuit boards, lithium-ion cells for digital applications, among others. The government expects production of Rs 4.56 lakh crore with an investment of Rs 59,350 crore over the tenure of the scheme.

The government will also provide incentives for the domestic manufacturing of other bare components such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, transformers, fuses, resistor networks, thermistors, and potentiometers used in the production of battery packs, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and other handheld devices.

A total of 91,600 direct jobs are likely to be generated under the scheme, Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“We are supporting semiconductor manufacturing under the India Semiconductor Mission and we have been supporting finished products under the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme. Now we will be supporting the manufacture of these passive components,” Vaishnaw said.

Instead of incentives to companies based just on incremental production, the government will take a three-pronged approach to disburse incentives under the new scheme, he said.

The applicants under the scheme will be given incentives on the number of direct jobs created by them, apart from support for capital expenditure done by the companies. A third approach will be incentives based on the turnover of the companies, he said.

“Electronics is already among the top three exported goods from India. With this programme, the exports will further rise from the Rs 2.5 lakh crore. It is likely to double in the coming years,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the doubling of exports is likely to happen in the next 3.5–4 years.

To ascertain the incentives on the number of direct jobs added, the government is likely to ask the applicants to define the quantum of people they are likely to employ within their manufacturing units, and evaluate them based on that number, he said.

The government is hopeful that display, camera, non-surface mounted passive components and electro-mechanicals, multi-layer printed circuit boards, and lithium-ion cells which go into electronics components, and high-precision enclosures will see the maximum domestic value addition due to the scheme, he said.

Apart from the incentives, the government is also working on customs and labour-related reforms for the electronics sector, Vaishnaw said. These reforms will be in addition to the tax-related reforms that were announced by the government in the Union Budget 2025-26, he said.

Electronics manufacturing has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 17 per cent over the last decade and has touched Rs 9.52 lakh crore in value as of the end of financial year 2024, while electronics exports have grown at 20 per cent CAGR to touch Rs 2.41 lakh crore during this time, according to government data.

With the introduction of a scheme to promote electronics component manufacturing, the government will hope to complete the trifecta of semiconductor manufacturing, semiconductor component manufacturing, and finished products such as mobile phones, laptops, hardware, and other information technology products.

The production linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics, which promotes the manufacturing of mobile phones, was launched in 2020, while a scheme to promote domestic manufacturing, assembly, and packaging of semiconductor chips was launched in 2021. A second version of the India Semiconductor Mission is also in the works and is likely to be launched later this year, according to government officials.