India's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in Q3 FY25

India’s current account deficit (CAD) rose marginally to $11.5 billion or 1.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the October–December 2024 quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), from $10.4 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP a year ago, amid a rise in service exports.

Sequentially, the CAD moderated from $16.7 billion in the July–September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25), or 1.8 per cent of GDP, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

“India’s current account deficit widened, albeit to a lower-than-expected $11.5 billion in Q3FY25 from $10.4 billion in the year-ago quarter, led by a higher merchandise trade deficit. This amounted to 1.1 per cent of GDP, similar to the year-ago levels, although it was well below the 1.8 per cent of GDP seen in Q2FY25, and ICRA’s expectations of 1.4 per cent of GDP for that quarter,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

The current account is expected to witness a surplus of $4–6 billion in Q4FY25, aided by a seasonal uptick in merchandise exports and the resulting moderation in the merchandise trade deficit, as well as healthy services surpluses. Overall, the CAD is estimated to be at 0.8 per cent of GDP in FY25, before expanding slightly to 1.0 per cent of GDP in FY26, even as the tariff-related uncertainty could act as a spoiler, Nayar added.

Merchandise trade deficit increased to $79.2 billion in the third quarter of FY25 from $71.6 billion during the same period of the previous year.

“Net services receipts increased to $51.2 billion in Q3FY25 from $45 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a Y-o-Y basis across major categories such as computer services, business services, travel services, and transportation services,” the RBI said in a statement.

Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, rose to $16.7 billion in Q3FY25 from $13.1 billion in Q3FY24.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $35.1 billion in Q3FY25 from $30.6 billion in Q3FY24, the RBI said.

Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits recorded net inflows of $3.1 billion, lower than $3.9 billion a year ago. Net outflows under foreign portfolio investment stood at $11.4 billion in Q3FY25, as against an inflow of $12 billion in the year-ago period.

Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) stood at $4.3 billion in Q3FY25, as against outflows of $2.7 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

India’s balance of payments saw a depletion of $37.7 billion in September–December 2024, compared with an accretion of $6.0 billion in the year-ago period.

For the nine months of the current financial year, CAD widened to $37 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP, as compared with $30.6 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP during the same period last year.