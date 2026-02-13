New CPI series reshuffles state-level inflation rankings for January

The overhaul of the consumer price index (CPI) to the 2024 base year has dramatically altered state-level inflation rankings for January, with fresh weights, an expanded and rebalanced market basket, and revised classification reshaping the comparative picture.

Telangana illustrates the scale of the shift. Its inflation print of 4.92 per cent in January 2026 — now the highest in the country — marks a sharp jump from its 13th position in December 2025 under the 2012 series. Kerala has slipped from the top spot to second at 3.67 per cent, Tamil Nadu has risen from sixth to third at 3.36 per cent, and Rajasthan has surged from 26th to fourth at 3.17 per cent.