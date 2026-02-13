New CPI series reshuffles state-level inflation rankings for January

The Expert Group’s report provides the rationale for this re-ordering. First, state-level inflation is now being calculated using new weights derived from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24, which capture very different consumption patterns by state.
States such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka now have much higher shares of services, housing, telecom, fuel and online spending than a decade ago, and those categories have also seen relatively faster price increases. With the revised CPI assigning greater weight to these faster-rising categories, the headline inflation numbers for these states have correspondingly moved higher.
Second, the market frame has been rebuilt. The new CPI expands urban coverage in large, fast-urbanising states and adds many more markets in peri-urban and smaller towns. That matters for states such as Telangana and Rajasthan, where earlier CPI rounds were effectively “anchored” in a smaller set of cities and markets.