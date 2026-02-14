India creates 44 tariff lines in Budget 2026 to map US market access

The explainer said that, in line with India’s approach in previous trade agreements, agricultural market access has been structured based on product sensitivity. “The offer is categorised into immediate duty elimination, phased elimination (up to 10 years), tariff reduction, margin of preference and tariff rate quota (TRQ) mechanisms. Certain highly sensitive items have been liberalised under TRQs, where limited quantities are allowed at reduced duties. Products in this category include in-shell almonds, walnuts, pistachios and lentils,” it said.