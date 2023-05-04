Home / Economy / News / States used Rs 82K cr of Rs 1 trillion capex support allotted in FY23

States used Rs 82K cr of Rs 1 trillion capex support allotted in FY23

The Centre has provided 50-year, interest-free loans to states to augment their capital expenditure requirements in the past three Budgets

Arup Roychoudhury New Delhi
Premium
States used Rs 82K cr of Rs 1 trillion capex support allotted in FY23

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Of the Rs 1 trillion that the Centre provided in long-term loans to states for capital expenditure in the previous fiscal year (2022-23), the latter have availed of Rs 82,000 crore, leaving Rs 18,000 crore unutilised, Business Standard has learnt.
Officials say many states don’t have as much capacity to implement capital intensive, long-gestation projects as the Centre does. Among the larger states, West Bengal has been the biggest laggard, while Uttar Pradesh could not utilise the entire amount it was entitled to, along with some states in the Northeast.
“In our Revised Estimates for FY23, we had estimated that Rs 78,000 crore would be disbursed out of Rs 1 trillion. As of March 31 (end of FY23), Rs 82,000 crore had been taken by states,” a senior government official said.

Also Read

Capital expenditure by CPSEs touches 76% of Rs 6.6-trillion target

Q3 results preview: Strong tender activity to aid capital goods firms

States given capital expenditure targets tied to interest-free loans

Capital expenditure of states shows improvement as year comes to a close

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

'Support replacing charter lending limit', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

37,011 route kilometres of tracks electrified in last 9 years: Railways

Govt asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices as global prices fall

Green hydrogen mission meet: Govt to seek funds for next-gen tech research

India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports

Topics :Capital ExpenditureCapex

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story