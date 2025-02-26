CBDT amends norms, mandates detailed income disclosures for business trusts

The government has amended income tax norms to enhance transparency in reporting income distributed by trusts such as alternative investment funds (AIFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

In a notification dated February 24, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) introduced new reporting forms that will require detailed income disclosures. CBDT has also changed the timelines for filing income statements from November 30 to June 15.

“Since the data of income to be furnished to the investors is linked to the aggregate income of the investment vehicle and the investor’s form has to be downloaded from the government portal, it makes sense to advance the date for filing with the government before the information is furnished to the investors,” said Sunil Gidwani, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

For tax purposes, business trusts such as REITs, InvITs, and certain AIFs get pass-through status and are not taxed on the income earned by them. For such investments, investors are taxed directly on their share of income, while the business trust issues a certificate disclosing their income.

The amended norms state that the statement of income is also to be filed online, and the form furnished to unitholders is to be generated online.

Further, the new norms also mandate the separate disclosure of dividends and income distributed on units.

“Dividend referred to in Section 10(23FC), which in the new form is required to be disclosed separately for dividend-paying companies that have opted for a lower tax rate of 22 per cent and other companies. Similarly, income distributed on units referred to in Section 56(2)(xii) is to be disclosed separately. This pertains to distributions exceeding the cost of the unit, which was brought under tax effective from the last financial year,” explained Gidwani.

Industry experts said that the amendments reflect updates in the capital gains tax provisions under the Finance Act and simplify language and disclosure norms.

The norms have been made effective from February 24.