CCI, MeitY to work together on competition and data protection issues

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have decided to adopt a consultative regulatory approach to address overlapping issues relating to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and the Competition Act, 2002, in a high-level meeting held on Thursday.

The Standing Committee on Finance, in its report on the evolving role of CCI in the digital landscape, had suggested that the antitrust watchdog and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) prioritise inter-regulatory harmony. “This involves proactively collaborating with other sectoral regulators, such as the Data Protection Authority and MeitY, to identify and address jurisdictional overlaps,” the parliamentary panel said in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2025.

The meeting was held between CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur and members, and MeitY Secretary S Krishnan, to discuss the DPDP Act and other matters such as its interface with competition law. Officials deliberated on the rapid growth of the digital sector and the emerging challenges around data protection, competition and consumer welfare. “The Chairperson, CCI, reaffirmed CCI’s readiness to work closely with MeitY on areas of mutual interest, noting that constructive dialogue and regulatory coordination will help in fostering trust, innovation and resilience in India’s digital economy,” a press statement from the CCI said. The DPDP Act, passed by Parliament in August 2023, provides a framework to protect the digital rights and privacy of citizens while placing responsibility for user data protection on intermediaries. The administrative rules under the Act are, however, yet to be notified.

The antitrust regulator said the collaborative approach aims to ensure harmony between data governance and competition principles in light of emerging technological trends. “In digital economies, data serves as the foundational resource driving innovation, efficiency and value creation across sectors. However, the centrality of data also gives rise to competition and privacy concerns,” the CCI said. Dipti Gaur Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had earlier told the Standing Committee on Finance that with multiple regulations and Acts overseen by different ministries, overlaps were inevitable and had to be addressed. “We have the FDI, we have the Consumer Affairs, we have the DPDP Act and its whole set of rules, then we have, maybe SEBI also at certain places and then, we come into the picture in the competition thing,” Mukherjee said in her oral deposition before the panel.