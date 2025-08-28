Rajasthan govt mulling new policy for farmer-producer organisations

A new policy aimed at strengthening farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) may soon be introduced by the state government, a top official has said.

The initiative will see 500 new FPOs formed across the state in a phased manner to boost farmers’ economic prosperity. The policy will prioritise the “one district, one product” (ODOP) and “Panch Gaurav” programmes.

The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district.

The ODOP initiative aims to foster a balanced regional development approach across all districts of the state. The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district of the state, to enable holistic socio-economic growth across all regions.

"For the first time in the state, this policy is being brought to strengthen FPOs, to help farmers with company patents, certification, licenses, and marketing leakage, etc. The state government is working with the commitment to strengthen the FPOs," the state's agriculture and horticulture secretary Rajan Vishal said. Vishal added that in the budget announcement by the Rajasthan government, under the "Knowledge Enhancement Program", 100 FPO farmers in the state had been approved for a foreign tour and training. The state government was continuously encouraging the farmers of the FPOs to use modern techniques in agriculture and related fields for enhancing their capacity.

Vishal said that the FPO farmers will visit the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil. Selected farmers of some FPOs will be given a seven-day foreign tour in four batches from November 2025 to March 2026. Out of the 913 FPO farmers selected in the state so far, 100 FPO farmers have been selected for an exposure visit under the “Knowledge Enhancement Program”, and the list will be sent to the state’s agricultural marketing board by August 30, he added. “The implementing agencies were requested to take an undertaking from the selected representatives of the FPOs that they will remain associated with the FPO for at least 3 years, and will adopt the advanced techniques learned during foreign tours and share them with the other members of the FPOs,” Vishal said.