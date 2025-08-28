Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt mulling new policy for farmer-producer organisations

Rajasthan govt mulling new policy for farmer-producer organisations

The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers
premium
The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district. (Photo: PTI)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A new policy aimed at strengthening farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) may soon be introduced by the state government, a top official has said. 
 
The initiative will see 500 new FPOs formed across the state in a phased manner to boost farmers’ economic prosperity. The policy will prioritise the “one district, one product” (ODOP) and “Panch Gaurav” programmes.
 
The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district.
 

Also Read

India's crude oil imports from Russia to dip briefly, then rebound

Terrorists struck Pahalgam's Baisaran due to high tourist footfall: NIA

LIVE news: FM Sitharaman assures exporters of govt backing to counter impact of tariffs, says FIEO

Investing in mothers is investing in India's future

Nalco to invest ₹30K crore in smelter and coal power plant, says CMD

The ODOP initiative aims to foster a balanced regional development approach across all districts of the state. The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district of the state, to enable holistic socio-economic growth across all regions.
 
“For the first time in the state, this policy is being brought to strengthen FPOs, to help farmers with company patents, certification, licenses, and marketing leakage, etc. The state government is working with the commitment to strengthen the FPOs,” the state’s agriculture and horticulture secretary Rajan Vishal said. 
 
Vishal added that in the budget announcement by the Rajasthan government, under the “Knowledge Enhancement Program”, 100 FPO farmers in the state had been approved for a foreign tour and training. The state government was continuously encouraging the farmers of the FPOs to use modern techniques in agriculture and related fields for enhancing their capacity.
 
Vishal said that the FPO farmers will visit the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil. Selected farmers of some FPOs will be given a seven-day foreign tour in four batches from November 2025 to March 2026. 
 
Out of the 913 FPO farmers selected in the state so far, 100 FPO farmers have been selected for an exposure visit under the “Knowledge Enhancement Program”, and the list will be sent to the state’s agricultural marketing board by August 30, he added.
 
“The implementing agencies were requested to take an undertaking from the selected representatives of the FPOs that they will remain associated with the FPO for at least 3 years, and will adopt the advanced techniques learned during foreign tours and share them with the other members of the FPOs,” Vishal said.
 
Vishal said the selected farmers will be given training in the latest and advanced agricultural techniques, which can help increase the production of their crops and increase their income.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariffs may cut India growth by 0.5%: Ex-commerce secretary G K Pillai

GST reform to offset growth drag from 50% US reciprocal tariff: BMI

India's inflation index to be revised every 5 years: Saurabh Garg

US tariffs to hit nearly one-fourth of textile exports in 6 months: Experts

Centre extends cotton import relief; TN, industry push for more sops

Topics :Farmer Producer CompaniesIndian FarmersRajasthan governmentagriculture economy

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story