India's crude oil imports from Russia to dip briefly, then rebound

India’s crude oil imports from Russia are set to dip in September and October by between 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 500,000 bpd, from an average of 1.7 million bpd in 2024, as the muted cargo booking activity of late July and early August takes full effect.

Discounts on Russian crude narrowed during that period amid looming US tariffs, prompting Indian refiners to switch to supplies from the Middle East, West Africa and the US. This led to a spike in Dubai prices, driven by increased tendering. Dubai crude has risen $3.4 per barrel since 18 August.

Analysts, however, expect October arrivals from Russia to pick up as Indian refiners resumed tendering for Russian cargoes in the second half of August. “Generally, ahead of Diwali, Indian refiners ramp up buying to cover festive demand. Russian crude is a good alternative to expensive Dubai barrels currently. Most importantly, economics is also favouring Russian oil, as Urals are trading at about $4.85 per barrel below Dubai as of 27 August 2025,” said Priya Walia, Vice-President, Commodities Markets – Oil, Rystad Energy. She added that more US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude could flow to India in the coming months owing to favourable economics and the need to manage tariff pressure. “However, Indian refineries are configured for medium sour grades that maximise diesel and middle distillate yields. As a result, India typically limits WTI purchases to around 150,000–200,000 bpd, as processing WTI leads to excess lighter ends and less optimal refinery runs,” Walia said.

On the 50 per cent US tariffs, she said the eventual impact would depend on how far the most-affected sectors could pass on costs to consumers and the scope of negotiations to ease levies. "India will have to manage inflation one way or another, either by paying more for crude if it gives up cheaper Russian barrels, or by bearing the burden of higher US tariffs on goods," she said. Another analyst noted that despite the heightened noise around tariffs, India remains a steady buyer of Russian crude, especially after the US statement in late July on enforcing secondary sanctions.