Manufacturing, consumer goods lift India's July IIP growth to 3.5%

Growth in industrial production rose to a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July from 1.5 per cent in June, led by a broad-based improvement across sectors, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The index of industrial production (IIP) data showed that manufacturing sector output climbed to a six-month high of 5.4 per cent in July from 3.7 per cent in June, while electricity output turned positive (0.6 per cent) for the first time in three months.

Meanwhile, mining sector output contracted 7.2 per cent in July, remaining in the negative zone for the fourth consecutive month.

“The performance of the mining and electricity sectors remained weak, even as the effect of heavy rains eased somewhat in that month, weighing on overall IIP growth. Encouragingly, growth in manufacturing output accelerated, aided by construction inputs and consumer durables,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ratings. In July 2024, IIP had grown 4.98 per cent. For the first four months of the current financial year, IIP growth stood at 2.3 per cent compared with 5.4 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. According to use-based classification, all segments recorded modest to reasonable growth in July 2025, except primary goods, where contraction continued at 1.7 per cent.

Construction goods were the leading driver, growing 11.9 per cent in July — a 21-month high — supported by government capital expenditure. The capital goods sector improved to 5 per cent in July from an eight-month low of 3 per cent in June, indicating some pick-up in investment activity. Output in the intermediate goods segment accelerated to 5.8 per cent during the month. “On the investment front, infrastructure and construction goods recorded healthy growth, underscoring the continued thrust from public sector capex. However, the absence of a strong pick-up in private investment amid persistent global headwinds is weighing on the overall investment scenario,” said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings.

On the demand side, consumer durables grew 7.7 per cent in July, a seven-month high. Consumer non-durables registered modest growth of 0.5 per cent, breaking a streak of five straight months of contraction. Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said consumer goods continue to exhibit dualism, with durables registering high growth while non-durables remain weak. “This reflects companies’ view that urban demand has been subdued while rural demand has held up. Expected GST cuts may help revival. Within durables, the auto sector performed well, which is a positive sign likely to continue as the festive season draws near,” he added.