The NCLT, adjudicating authority for matters related to company affairs, was constituted before the IBC came into effect. “The adjudicating authority has rules for closing down companies which is a Companies Act matter, but the IBC is a very different law,” a senior government official said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is also looking to fill all vacant posts at various NCLT benches by August and put in place an IT-enabled system that would use artificial intelligence (AI) for case management.