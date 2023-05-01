Home / Economy / News / Center plans to draft guidelines for NCLT to deal with IBC cases

MCA also planning to AI system for case management

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
The government is planning to draft rules for the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to deal with Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) cases, according to official sources.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is also looking to fill all vacant posts at various NCLT benches by August and put in place an IT-enabled system that would use artificial intelligence (AI) for case management.
The NCLT, adjudicating authority for matters related to company affairs, was constituted before the IBC came into effect. “The adjudicating authority has rules for closing down companies which is a Companies Act matter, but the IBC is a very different law,” a senior government official said.

Topics :IBCInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeNCLTIBC resolution

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

