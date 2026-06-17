Centre builds digital spine for labour code rollout across states

“We are in touch with states to help them with their digital architecture. States that already run their portals have been asked to link their APIs with central platforms, while those without existing portals will be offered assistance in setting them up,” clarified a senior official.

Labour services available through the Shram Suvidha-National Single Window System vary extensively across states. While Karnataka has integrated around 15 labour-related approvals and registrations with the platform, Gujarat and Kerala currently show only two each, according to data available on the portal’s dashboard. Meanwhile, some states, such as West Bengal and Meghalaya, show no records, the dashboard showed.