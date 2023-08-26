Home / Economy / News / Centre considering inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending category

Centre considering inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending category

As per RBI guidelines, it is mandatory for banks to extend 40% of their adjusted net bank credit to priority sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government is considering a proposal to include electric vehicles (EVs) in priority sector lending category, a senior official said on Saturday.

"We have received a representation to include EV in priority sector. We will look at reworking the priority sector lending requirements for banks," the official said adding the issue has to be discussed with the Reserve Bank of India.

As per RBI guidelines, it is mandatory for banks to extend 40 per cent of their adjusted net bank credit to priority sector.

Currently, seven sectors -- agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, and renewable energy -- are considered for priority sector lending (PSL).

Inclusion of EVs in PSL has the potential to increase investor confidence by providing a market signal of ongoing government commitment to the sector.

It can also ensure a swift and equitable transition by providing a mandate for financial institutions to direct credit to segments and use cases where credit deficiency persists despite compelling economics.

According to a Niti Aayog report of January 2022, electric two and three-wheelers, as well as four-wheelers in commercial use cases, represent favourable segments towards inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending.

This is due to greater need for formal credit, higher potential for job creation and scale in urban and rural areas, relatively high sales forecasts, greater model availability, and smaller gap to parity in total cost of ownership.

Also Read

Foreign automakers get a second chance as India transitions to EVs

RuPay cardholders will be able to access airport lounges in major cities

18% GST to be charged on battery charging for EVs: Karnataka AAR

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Nabard projects 25% jump in priority sector loans in Maha at Rs 6.34 trn

G20 Summit: 'Tourist Police' trained in soft skills to assist visitors

86% of employees feel reskilling can help decrease unemployment: Report

Awaiting India's response on setting up dispute settlement mechanism: EU

India, US hold meeting to discuss ways to promote trade, investments

Important to remove bias rather than woman tag: Women leaders in tech

Topics :Electric vehicles in IndiaPriority sector lendingBank creditRBI

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story