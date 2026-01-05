Centre pushes to merge, rationalise schemes to improve efficiency

Currently, there are 54 centrally sponsored schemes and 260 central sector schemes with approval valid until March 31, 2026, which are likely to be submitted for reappraisal, according to the expenditure department. The rationalisation and consolidation exercise was first initiated five years ago by then-finance secretary T V Somanathan, now the Cabinet secretary. Earlier this year, the finance ministry requested that all ministries and departments provide additional details for schemes ending by March 31, 2026, as well as those proposed to continue. The requested information included comments on third-party evaluations, year-wise allocations for the next five years, and details of any components being dropped or modified, with justification.