Home / Economy / News / Centre pushes to merge, rationalise schemes to improve efficiency

Centre pushes to merge, rationalise schemes to improve efficiency

54 centrally sponsored and 260 central-sector schemes may be reappraised for next financial year

India Budget
premium
Departments have submitted details of all posts created for existing schemes — both contractual and regular — including the number of personnel and financial implications
Shreya NandiRuchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The finance ministry has directed all government departments and ministries to rationalise centrally sponsored and central sector schemes to improve efficiency and merge overlapping schemes. 
The exercise is to be completed by March, a senior government official told Business Standard. 
“The expenditure department (under the Ministry of Finance) wants to rationalise central sector and centrally sponsored schemes. Similar schemes, or those not achieving the desired outcomes, should be discontinued or merged wherever possible. Currently, there are a large number of schemes. Rationalisation will help in better monitoring,” the official said. Government departments and ministries will submit their recommendations, with the final decision resting with the expenditure department. 
“Several schemes are up for appraisal for the next financial year. The exercise has to be completed before that,” the official added. The Union Budget 2026-27 is expected to be presented on February 1. 
Centrally sponsored schemes are implemented by the states, with expenditure shared between the central and state governments in a predefined ratio.  
Examples include the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and National Rural Drinking Water Mission.
Central sector schemes, on the other hand, are entirely funded and implemented by the Centre.  
They include food and fertiliser subsidies, economic and social sector allocations, and schemes run by various ministries such as the Fasal Bima Yojana, Duty Drawback Scheme, Janaushadhi Pariyojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products. 
Currently, there are 54 centrally sponsored schemes and 260 central sector schemes with approval valid until March 31, 2026, which are likely to be submitted for reappraisal, according to the expenditure department.  The rationalisation and consolidation exercise was first initiated five years ago by then-finance secretary T V Somanathan, now the Cabinet secretary. Earlier this year, the finance ministry requested that all ministries and departments provide additional details for schemes ending by March 31, 2026, as well as those proposed to continue. The requested information included comments on third-party evaluations, year-wise allocations for the next five years, and details of any components being dropped or modified, with justification. 
For centrally sponsored schemes, ministries were asked to provide the funding ratio between the Centre and states and any changes in cost norms. Ministries were also reminded to account for the sunset clause applicable to every scheme and provide information on interventions planned to comply with it. 
Departments have submitted details of all posts created for existing schemes — both contractual and regular — including the number of personnel and financial implications, as well as proposed additional posts and associated funding requirements. They also provided a diagrammatic representation of each scheme’s implementation structure, showing all entities involved in fund flow down to the lowest field level and the final beneficiary.  
“This Budget will have a different structure. We have already seen the restructuring of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Several other schemes, such as rural housing, may be approaching saturation. In this context, restructuring centrally sponsored and central sector schemes is extremely important,” said N R Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics.  
The Fifteenth Finance Commission cycle will end on March 31, 2026. Schemes ending by then and proposed for continuation in the next cycle will undergo appraisal and approval based on outcome reviews.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Reimport after 1 year: Need permission under notification 45/2017-Cus

US President Trump warns India of even higher tariffs over Russia oil

Premium

Q3FY26 results preview: FMCG companies likely to see GST-cut impact

Crude oil prices may fall to $50/barrel by June 2026, says SBI report

Govt likely to retain 4% inflation target for RBI, seeks feedback

Topics :Expenditure BudgetFinance Ministrycentral schemesUnion Budget

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story