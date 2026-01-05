Reimport after 1 year: Need permission under notification 45/2017-Cus

We had exported our manufactured goods by availing duty drawback and Rodtep. The buyer had paid for the goods. Now, he wants to return the goods because he is unable to resell the goods. However, more than one year has passed since the date of exports. Can we re-import the goods by only surrendering the drawback and Rodtep benefits? If yes, please give the specific provisions.

Yes. You can re-import the goods under notification no.45/2017-Cus dated 30th June 2017. You must surrender the duty drawback and Rodtep as per S.No. 1(a) and 1(f) of the Table given in the notification. The clause (c) at the first proviso prescribes the condition that in the case of goods exported under any scheme of Chapter 4 of the FTP, the re-import must take place within one year of exportation or such extended period not exceeding one more year as the Principal Commissioner of Customs or Commissioner of Customs, as the case may be, on sufficient cause being shown for the delay may be allowed. You may seek necessary permission as re-import is after one year of exports and claim the benefit of the said exemption no. 45/2017-Cus dated 30th June 2017.