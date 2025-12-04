Home / Economy / News / Centre to review West Bengal's coal demand for 1,600 MW power project

The Centre is reviewing West Bengal's request for coal linkage for a new 1,600 MW unit under the revised SHAKTI Policy as the state looks to add capacity to meet rising demand

coal mines
The state needs more capacity. Its resource adequacy plan shows it will require an additional 6,203 MW of thermal power by 2034–35.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:35 PM IST
The Centre is considering a request from the West Bengal government for long-term coal linkage to support a new 1,600 MW power project, according to an office memorandum floated by the coal ministry ahead of the meeting of the Standing Linkage Committee (Long Term) on Thursday.
 
What has the Power Ministry asked the committee to do? 
The Ministry of Power has asked the committee to allocate coal to the state under the revised SHAKTI Policy, 2025, and to cancel an earlier 100 MW coal linkage that was granted under the old SHAKTI policy.
 
How much linkage does West Bengal already have? 
West Bengal already has coal linkage for 4,100 MW, which was approved last year. Of this, the state has either completed or begun bidding processes for 4,000 MW of projects. One 1,600 MW project has already been awarded to JSW Thermal Energy in March 2025. A second 1,600 MW project is under bidding, and a tender for another 800 MW is expected soon. 
 
Why does the state need additional linkage now? 
The state needs more capacity. Its resource adequacy plan shows it will require an additional 6,203 MW of thermal power by 2034–35. To meet this growing demand, the state wants coal for another 1,600 MW unit, which it plans to award through tariff-based competitive bidding in 2026.
 
What complication has the Power Ministry highlighted? 
The Power Ministry has flagged that the remaining 100 MW from the earlier SHAKTI allocation and the new 1,500 MW sought under the revised policy fall under different rules and timelines, which may make it difficult for coal companies to manage supply. The SLC will take a call on the new allocation during its meeting today.

Topics :West BengalCoal demandcoal sector

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story