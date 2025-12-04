Consumer durable makers plan up to 10% price hikes as rupee slides

As the rupee continues its downward slide over the last few trading sessions and has crossed the Rs 90-per-dollar mark, consumer electronics firms are looking to hike prices of products ranging from air conditioners to television panels by up to 10 per cent.

Why are durable makers considering price hikes now?

Coupled with a depreciating rupee, consumer durable goods firms are also looking at a sharp increase in raw material costs in memory chips and rising commodity costs.

How are food companies reacting to the weaker rupee?

Food companies, however, are in wait-and-watch mode as they closely track the movement of the currency while holding on to existing inventory.

What impact is the falling rupee having on cooling categories? “Durables industry is getting affected by sustained currency depreciation as well as adverse commodity costs and scheduled energy regime changeover, which cumulatively will lead to a significant cost increase in cooling categories, with ACs being most impacted. In the immediate context, energy regime changeover linked price hike to the tune of 5-7 per cent for ACs and 3-5 per cent for refrigerators looks likely. We will aim to hold off the commodity-linked price hike and monitor the impact over next quarter,” Kamal Nandi, business head and EVP at Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group, told Business Standard.

Are contract manufacturers also preparing to raise prices? Contract manufacturers are also looking at price increases. “While the domestic market policies are supportive of demand, the depreciation in the rupee plays a spoilsport and may take away the impact of the reduction seen in prices due to the reduction in GST,” said Avneet Marwah, chief executive officer at SSPL. He added that the company will hike prices in the range of 7–10 per cent. What is driving cost escalation beyond currency depreciation? Another issue, Marwah added, was a 400 per cent increase in memory chip prices over the last three months, which has also pushed up prices of finished products.

How dependent is the sector on imports? The sector is largely dependent on imports from China for components that go into the manufacturing of consumer durables and appliances. “The entire Indian electronics market, from durables to small appliances, is largely dependent on imports, most of which is imported from China. The rupee has been falling for the past few months, and if the trend continues it will lead to an almost 5 per cent impact on the bill of material cost,” an industry executive who did not wish to be named told Business Standard. He added that such a hike in input costs will not be possible for brands to absorb, forcing them to raise prices by 8–10 per cent in the coming future, provided the trend persists.

How are FMCG players responding to currency volatility? Edible oil major AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) is sitting on at least a week’s inventory, due to which it will not immediately look at increasing prices of its packaged edible oils. “If the rupee stays over Rs 90 per dollar after a week, then we will have to consider increasing prices. If it corrects, we will not make any changes to the pricing,” Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman, AWL Agri Business, said. For ethnic snacks maker Bikaji Foods, the impact will not be felt immediately. “We anyway don’t just use palm oil and are hedged for the coming couple of weeks, so even if the rupee depreciation trend continues, we won’t see an impact on the bottom line in the near future,” said Manoj Verma, chief operating officer at the company.