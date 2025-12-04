Home / Economy / News / Consumer durable makers plan up to 10% price hikes as rupee slides

Consumer durable makers plan up to 10% price hikes as rupee slides

Consumer electronics firms expect to raise prices by up to 10% as the rupee weakens and input costs rise, while food companies watch the currency closely before adjusting prices

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve
Food companies, however, are in wait-and-watch mode as they closely track the movement of the currency while holding on to existing inventory. (Image: Bloomberg)
Sharleen DsouzaAkshara Srivastava Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
As the rupee continues its downward slide over the last few trading sessions and has crossed the Rs 90-per-dollar mark, consumer electronics firms are looking to hike prices of products ranging from air conditioners to television panels by up to 10 per cent.
 
Why are durable makers considering price hikes now? 
Coupled with a depreciating rupee, consumer durable goods firms are also looking at a sharp increase in raw material costs in memory chips and rising commodity costs.
 
How are food companies reacting to the weaker rupee? 
Food companies, however, are in wait-and-watch mode as they closely track the movement of the currency while holding on to existing inventory.
 
What impact is the falling rupee having on cooling categories? 
“Durables industry is getting affected by sustained currency depreciation as well as adverse commodity costs and scheduled energy regime changeover, which cumulatively will lead to a significant cost increase in cooling categories, with ACs being most impacted. In the immediate context, energy regime changeover linked price hike to the tune of 5-7 per cent for ACs and 3-5 per cent for refrigerators looks likely. We will aim to hold off the commodity-linked price hike and monitor the impact over next quarter,” Kamal Nandi, business head and EVP at Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group, told Business Standard.
 
Are contract manufacturers also preparing to raise prices? 
Contract manufacturers are also looking at price increases.
 
“While the domestic market policies are supportive of demand, the depreciation in the rupee plays a spoilsport and may take away the impact of the reduction seen in prices due to the reduction in GST,” said Avneet Marwah, chief executive officer at SSPL. He added that the company will hike prices in the range of 7–10 per cent.
 
What is driving cost escalation beyond currency depreciation? 
Another issue, Marwah added, was a 400 per cent increase in memory chip prices over the last three months, which has also pushed up prices of finished products.
 
How dependent is the sector on imports? 
The sector is largely dependent on imports from China for components that go into the manufacturing of consumer durables and appliances.
 
“The entire Indian electronics market, from durables to small appliances, is largely dependent on imports, most of which is imported from China. The rupee has been falling for the past few months, and if the trend continues it will lead to an almost 5 per cent impact on the bill of material cost,” an industry executive who did not wish to be named told Business Standard.
 
He added that such a hike in input costs will not be possible for brands to absorb, forcing them to raise prices by 8–10 per cent in the coming future, provided the trend persists.
 
How are FMCG players responding to currency volatility? 
Edible oil major AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) is sitting on at least a week’s inventory, due to which it will not immediately look at increasing prices of its packaged edible oils.
 
“If the rupee stays over Rs 90 per dollar after a week, then we will have to consider increasing prices. If it corrects, we will not make any changes to the pricing,” Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman, AWL Agri Business, said.
 
For ethnic snacks maker Bikaji Foods, the impact will not be felt immediately.
 
“We anyway don’t just use palm oil and are hedged for the coming couple of weeks, so even if the rupee depreciation trend continues, we won’t see an impact on the bottom line in the near future,” said Manoj Verma, chief operating officer at the company.
 
He added that even after the hedging period is over, the overall impact on cost of goods sold would be less than one per cent, which can be easily managed and will not have a sizeable impact on margins.
 
Another major FMCG company said the impact will not be felt immediately as commodities are bought in advance.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI steers away from aggressive intervention as rupee slides to new lows

Premium

Gorakhpur emerges as industrial hub with projects worth ₹11,600 crore

Goyal urges stronger, more balanced India-Russia trade ahead of Putin visit

States to get share of new health-security cess through schemes: Sitharaman

Fitch lifts FY26 growth forecast to 7.4% on stronger consumer demand

Topics :Industry NewsConsumer DurableIndian rupee

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story