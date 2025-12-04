Rupee fall lifts hedging; exporters hold off amid negative MTM positions

The sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, and expectations of further volatility, has triggered a rush among importers to hedge their positions, even as exporters hold back after suffering mark-to-market losses on earlier hedges. Market insiders say the surge in hedging costs amid the falling rupee may also deter companies from raising dollar bonds for now, though some may still tap the market if they expect the currency’s downside to be limited.

The rupee extended its losses on Thursday to touch a fresh low of 90.41 per dollar during the day as capital outflows continued, coupled with lingering uncertainty over trade negotiations with the US, which weighed on market sentiment, dealers said. The rupee recovered all its intraday losses to close at 89.98 per dollar, improving from the previous close of 90.20 per dollar, on the back of dollar sales by foreign banks. Dealers said there was limited intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What is driving the rupee’s sharp fall past 90 per dollar? The domestic currency stumbled past the 90-per-dollar mark earlier this week. In less than a year, the rupee has slid from 85 to 90 per dollar. This is the second-quickest fall since the Taper Tantrum. How much has the rupee depreciated in FY26 and in calendar 2025? The rupee was hovering near 88.5 per dollar in mid-November. It has depreciated by over 5 per cent in the current financial year (FY26) and 4.85 per cent in the current calendar year. Additionally, the rupee has been the worst-performing Asian currency even though the dollar index has been trading below 100.

What does ICICI Bank expect for USD/INR by December 2026? “…the root cause of the structural weakness in the rupee can be attributed to a challenged balance of payments (BoP) position that is expected to sustain over 2026 as well,” ICICI Bank said in a report, adding that the USD/INR pair is expected to move from the 89.50–91.00 range to the 92.00–93.00 range by December 2026, with upside risks to these projections. RBI intervention will likely remain in place to limit the pace of rupee depreciation, not reverse the trend, the report said. Why are exporters holding back on hedging while importers step up?

According to Ritesh Bhansali, deputy chief executive officer, Mecklai Financial Services, with the forward premium currently around 2.5 per cent and rupee depreciation nearing 4.5 per cent, the depreciation is outpacing the premium, resulting in an opportunity loss for exporters who hedged earlier at lower levels. Those who hedged earlier are now receiving rates below the spot rate, and with the rupee continuing to weaken, exporters are sitting on negative MTM positions on their outstanding forwards. Consequently, they are not hedging aggressively and are largely waiting on the sidelines, he said. Importers, however, are panicking and stepping up their hedging, which has driven forward premiums higher, he added.

What is happening to the one-year rupee forward premium? The one-year rupee forward premium stood at 92.24 against the dollar and has increased from 90.81 on October 31. How are traders reading RBI’s approach to the 90.30–90.40 levels? Market participants said persistent dollar demand on any dip suggests that any recovery in the rupee is likely to be shallow and short-lived, even as the RBI intervenes to smooth volatility rather than halt the move. While a sharp decline in the rupee from current levels appears unlikely, further depreciation into next year remains the base case. “The expectation that the rupee may depreciate further can prompt importers to hedge—a trend that has been visible for some time. As a result, hedge ratios have improved, and we are likely to see a further build-up in hedging demand. Exporters, on the other hand, may now wait for better rates,” said Dhiraj Nim, economist and FX strategist, ANZ Research, adding that if exporters believe the RBI will intervene to protect a certain level, that is when they might step in, convert their receivables, and sell dollars. At present, the RBI appears to be protecting the 90.30–90.40 levels against the dollar, he said.

Why could RBI defence of a level create more pressure on the rupee? Experts said the challenge is that when the RBI defends a level, it tends to create additional short positions, and on the due date the dollar moves up against the rupee, making exporters reluctant to sell. When the RBI is short, it will eventually cover, leading to further depreciation in the rupee. Additionally, fundamentals have not supported the currency, and until India runs a trade surplus, the depreciation trend will likely continue. What strategies are being suggested for importers and exporters now? “Importers remain unhedged to a certain extent, but they have been buying dollars and their strategy is likely to shift. Any dip in the rupee will now become a buying opportunity, and importers will be more inclined to hedge their exposures. For exporters, a more prudent strategy is to buy puts and stay protected, and to sell on a spot or cash basis rather than through forwards, which have only resulted in MTM losses,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Will the rupee’s slide deter companies from raising dollar bonds? Meanwhile, market insiders are of the view that the current sharp depreciation in the domestic currency will deter companies from tapping the dollar bond market now, given the rise in hedging costs. Some may wait out this period of volatility, while others who believe there is limited scope for further depreciation may still tap the market. “Companies planning to raise funds through dollar bonds may also choose to wait, as hedging costs have risen. They are additionally likely to hold off until the US Federal Reserve cuts rates, which would bring down their borrowing costs at a time when hedging expenses are already elevated,” said Nim.