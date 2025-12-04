Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Retail sector pushes for 'one nation, one retail' policy, simpler norms

Retail sector pushes for 'one nation, one retail' policy, simpler norms

Retailers at IndiaEdge 2025 urged a unified national retail policy, single-window digital clearances and fewer overlapping licences to ease compliance and support sectoral growth

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Stakeholders from the country’s retail sector on Thursday said that a uniform retail policy across the country and single-window clearance systems will help drive growth in the “vibrant sector”.
 
What did Spencer’s Retail say about licensing challenges? 
Speaking at the two-day IndiaEdge 2025 conclave organised by CII, Anuj Singh, chief executive officer of Spencer’s Retail, said operations require a plethora of licences.
 
“Can we move towards one nation–one retail licence, with single-window digital approvals, time-bound clearances and fewer overlapping inspections?” he said, adding that there is a growing need to harmonise regulatory complexities and statewide variations to help power the sector’s growth. 
 

How fast is India’s retail sector growing? 
The Indian retail sector is among the fastest-growing in the world and is poised to reach $2 trillion by 2033, having crossed $1.3 trillion currently, helped by reforms such as GST, FDI relaxations and the digital payment infrastructure, he pointed out.
 
What operational hurdles do retailers face? 
“It is very difficult to even implement and integrate technology. There are a lot of complexities and variations — figuring out which licence has to be renewed when, what is expiring where, what is the law where etc. A single-window clearance system is a dream for a retailer like me,” said Lalit Agarwal, managing director at V-Mart Retail, which has over 500 stores largely spread across tier-II, tier-III and tier-IV cities and towns.
 
How has industry–government dialogue evolved? 
“While the communication between the retailer association and the government has improved, a lot still needs to be done,” said Rajesh Jain, MD and CEO, Lacoste India, and chairman of the Retail Association of India’s Delhi chapter.
 
What are the three areas where the government can help? 
Jain listed out three areas where the government can help drive the retail sector: ensuring sufficient income in the hands of consumers; easing licences “much like VAT was removed”; and easing compliances to bring down costs, he said.

Topics : Industry News Retail sector retail market

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

