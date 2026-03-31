Chatroom: 'Absolute Confiscation' need not lead only to destruction'

Any misdeclaration of value renders the goods liable for confiscation under Section 111(m) of the Customs Act, 1962. Section 112(iii) of the said Act says that (relevant extracts) ‘in the case of goods in respect of which the value stated in the entry made under this Act …….. is higher than the value thereof, to a penalty not exceeding the difference between the declared value and the value thereof or five thousand rupees, whichever is the greater. The second proviso to Section 125 of the said Act says that the redemption fine shall not exceed the market price of the goods confiscated, less in the case of imported goods the duty chargeable thereon.