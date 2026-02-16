Chatroom: Ecotems define 16 terms for circular economy in global trade

We refer to Para 5.04 (c) of the FTP, which stipulates that EO under the EPCG scheme shall be, over and above, the average level of exports achieved by the applicant in the preceding three licensing years for the same and similar products within the overall EO period including extended period, if any; except for categories mentioned in paragraph 5.12(a). We request you to clarify whether the average level of exports of the same and similar product to be achieved by us in the preceding three licensing years is to be determined taking into account the licensing year in which the EPCG application is filed or the licensing year on which the EPCG licence was issued.